Terrazzo tiles with marble inlays that could have fallen from the sky

Things that have fallen from the sky play a role in many fairy tales. Recently, some terrazzo varieties can be thought to be such heavenly finds: The company Mondo Marmo Design from the Valpantena valley not far from Verona cuts out certain shapes from marble using water jet technology and carves them into the terrazzo. There is a whole collection of them: one variant has the beautiful name “Autunno” (Autumn) and the reddish natural stone is reminiscent of falling leaves.

The designer of the collection was Matteo Leorato, who comes from Verona, now runs a studio in Barcelona and acts as creative director of the company.

“Rialto” is the name of the collection. It refers to the tradition of terrazzo, for which stone chips from demolition houses or small pebbles were once combined with lime to create a firm and long-lasting floor covering.

The hallmark of Mondo Marmo’s design is abstraction – the shape of the autumn leaves is not precisely cut out (which would be possible with a water jet) but left to allusion.

Not least for children’s rooms one can imagine the geometric compositions, as they give unlimited space to the imagination.

In the same way the customer can approach the company to realize his own ideas.

Characteristic of the product are the terrazzo tiles. They make quick and easy installation. The tiling can also be attached to the wall.

The tiles are produced by hand in the village of Lugo dei Grezzana in the Valpantena valley. According to the design or the customer’s request, the marble pieces are placed in a mould which is then filled with the terrazzo mass of cement and stone granules. This is followed by polishing.

Later, the floor can also be impregnated, and stain protected.

The customer is not only given creative freedom in the shape and color of the marble inlays in the floor. The terrazzo itself can also be varied, for example in the color or size of the grains.

There are three formats for the tiles: 40x40x2 cm, 60x60x2.2 cm and 150x65x2.5 cm.

