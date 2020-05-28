Message from Xiamen Stone Fair as the Covid-19 virus is spreading in some regions in the Americas, Africa, and India: “We care much about you”

While in China, after some months with Covid-19 restrictions, the economy is almost back to normal, and in Europe shutdown and lockdown is released step-by-step, the situation in some parts of North and South America and in Africa is getting worse. Also, in India, the virus is spreading. We publish a message from Xiamen Stone Fair:

Dear friends,

Greetings from Xiamen Stone Fair.

During these difficult times, we care much about you. Wish you and your families are doing well. There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our friends. It might be tough, but please believe everything will be getting better soon.

And every cloud has a silver lining. Please take good care of yourself and your family.

Let us join hands in fighting against the pandemic, restoring normal work and life and jointly endeavoring for a better future.

All the best,

Xiamen Stone Fair

