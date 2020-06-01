Messen Middle East Stone und The Big 5 in Dubai auf nächstes Jahr (2021) vom 12. bis 15. September verschoben

Veranstalter dmg events: „Die kommende Ausgabe soll die Branche bei ihren Bemühungen um einen Neustart nach COVID-19 unterstützen”

The Big 5 will next be held on 12-15 September 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The new dates also apply to the specialised events that are staged alongside The Big 5 – The Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, The Big 5 Solar, and the Urban Design & Landscape Expo.

The decision to postpone this year’s event, scheduled on 23-26 November in Dubai, comes after a thorough consultation with key stakeholders groups in the wake of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates are the closest possible enabling the global construction industry to come together for a successful trade event, and take into consideration a wide set of factors, most importantly: the health, safety and convenience of all participants, the ease of travel, as well as the global events calendar for the industry.

Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President at dmg events, said: “It was not an easy decision to take, but we believe it is the best for the construction players we proudly connect and have served since 1979. Over the past weeks, we made it our priority to listen to our exhibitors, visitors, and other key stakeholders. We understand how crucial a successful trade event is for their businesses, and how challenging planning ahead can be in such uncertain times. We have therefore decided to postpone this year’s event to offer an edition of the scale and nature expected of The Big 5 in 2021, which will boost the construction sector’s recovery efforts in the post-COVID-19 era.”

According to the event organisers, the early announcement of new dates will enable industry players to plan ahead and join an event that will bring benefit to the whole construction value chain. The new dateline will also be a significant distance away from the current restrictions and will allow both exhibitors and visitors to re-engage with old and new customers in a pleasant and highly productive environment.

With Dubai moving the 2020 World Expo to October 2021, the next edition of The Big 5 will come at a time during which Dubai is expected to enter an exciting new growth phase as it prepares to present an amazing showcase and 21st century city to the world.

