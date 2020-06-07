The chaise longue “Vellum” by Sa.Ge.Van Marmi and the designer Natascia Bascherini goes to the limit of what is possible with marble

Pure stone with a thickness of 4 cm without carrier layer or resin and only with a narrow bearing surface

You have to know the marble inside out to dare to produce such a piece of furniture as the “Vellum” chaise longue by the Italian company Sa.Ge.Van Marmi. Because: “There is no machinery that is able to see inside a block,” writes the designer Natascia Bascherini, from whom the design originates, “if some cracks become visible during the processing, the block is immediately discarded.”

The thickness of the seat is 4 cm and has a support only on the sides.

All in all, the chaise longue weighs 300 kg. The maximum load capacity is 240 kg.

The stone is not resinated, and it does not have a reinforcing net or similar on the underside.

The marble is Statuario di Carrara. The supporting structure is made of iron. The floor is teak. The dimensions are 176 x 78 x 70 cm.

This extraordinary piece of furniture is delivered completely assembled in one piece.

The designer was inspired by veils, as they were worn in former times. It is a “sculptural design”, she writes, and adds to Sa.Ge.Van’s style: “In our artworks we always try to give to the marble a visual sensation of lightness and softness, a constant prerogatives of classic artworks, returned through drapery, softness of the flesh, definition of the details”.

Sa.Ge.Van Marmi

Natascia Bascherini

Renderings: Sa.Ge.Van Marmi

(08.06.2020, 06.08.2020)