on form sales exhibition for stone sculptures is open virtually

on form is a sales exhibition in England dedicated only to sculptures made of natural stone. It takes place every 2 years, but this time it is only virtual, as explained on the Webpage: “All of our sculpture will be available to browse and to buy. Please take time to explore our pages, showcasing the work of our on form 20 sculptors. You will find a selection of videos about the sculptors and their work, both on the artist pages, and on our dedicated video page.”

Normally, on form takes place at Asthall Manor about 20 miles west of Oxford. The works are exhibited outside in the beautiful landscape along the valley of the River Windrush and inside the historical buildings. The organizers follow a ”Please DO touch” policy. In 2018, over 250 sculptures were sold and over 10,000 people came.

on form

Video of on form 2018

(11.06.2020, USA: 06.11.2020)