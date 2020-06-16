GaLaBau in September 2020 will only take place with an alternative concept

After a survey among the exhibitors, the presence fair was postponed to 2022 / Alternative concept possibly with specialist forums, virtual parts, and presentations only at the outdoor area

NürnbergMesse and the Federal Association of Horticulture, Landscaping and Sports Facilities (Bundesverband Garten-, Landschafts- und Sportplatzbau, BGL) jointly announce that GaLaBau will not be held as originally planned in September this year. “This decision is based on an extensive survey of the exhibitors who had registered for 2020,” comments Petra Wolf, Member of the Management Board of NürnbergMesse.

“GaLaBau is an experience fair. It draws its vitality from live demonstrations, competitions and the opportunity to touch and try out machines, devices and materials. Although our customers need to establish contacts and learn about new products, the level of concern within the sector about the Covid-19 pandemic is just too strong to allow GaLaBau to take place in its usual format. We are now looking forward with optimism, and are devoting all our energy to GaLaBau 2022.”

Even so, the organizers are also working hard to hold parts of GaLaBau on-site and in digitalized form, using the original date this coming autumn. “We are working closely with our customers to develop an alternative concept for autumn 2020 (September 16 -19) , and are counting on support from the sector,” Wolf continues. “For example, we could imagine holding various points of GaLaBau’s supporting program, trade forums or even product presentations on-site in the outdoor area, and providing virtual access. So be sure to keep the original date this coming autumn open in your calendar!”

Lutze von Wurmb, President of the Federal Association of Horticulture, Landscaping and Sports Facilities (Bundesverband Garten-, Landschafts- und Sportplatzbau, BGL), adds: “Of course, we regret that GaLaBau can’t be held this year. Nevertheless, our top priority is to act on behalf of the entire industry and not hold an event against its wishes…

However, we’re very confident that certain aspects of GaLaBau, such as the popular Landscape Gardener Cup, could be implemented on site and virtually broadcast for viewers. We’re currently working to develop these ideas as quickly as possible.”

GaLaBau 2020 (September 16 – 19)

GaLaBau 2022, 14. bis 17. September

(16.06.2020, USA: 06.16.2020)