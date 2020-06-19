Natural Stone Institute Completes 27th Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute has provided natural stone and fabrication services for another home through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. To date, Natural Stone Institute members have been involved in twenty-seven completed homes.

Natural stone and fabrication services for US Air Force Tsgt Matthew Slaydon and his family were provided by Rocky Mountain Stone and Arizona Tile.

Matthew joined the Air Force in 1989. During his third deployment as an EOD technician, Matthew was sent to Baghdad as a counter-improvised explosive device (IED) team leader. On October 24, 2007, Matthew and his team were called to investigate possible IEDs. An IED filled with 15 pounds of homemade explosives, rebar, nails, and wood screws exploded two feet in front of him. Matthew was flown to three different medical centers before arriving back in the US to receive over 16 months of treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center and the Center for the Intrepid in San Antonio, TX. Matthew lost his left dominant arm and suffers bilateral blindness without light perception in his left eye, among other severe injuries.

Throughout his recovery, Matthew has been inspired to keep going because of his sense of duty, his family, and his military brothers and sisters. His wife, Annette, has been by his side through the entire process. This new home provides a space that is conducive to Matthew’s day-to-day activities.

Companies interested in getting involved with future projects are encouraged to contact Pam Hammond at pam@naturalstoneinstitute.org. To learn more, and to see a list of all Natural Stone Institute members who have donated their time, products, and services to this cause, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/RISE.

