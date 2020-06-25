Next Cersaie will take place in 2021 from September 27 to October 01

The organizer of Cersaie, the international exhibition for Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings, has sent us the following information after a first postponement of the event to November 2020:

We had imagined a Cersaie 2020 Open, an event that would be open to visitors, to a new layout, to new products. But the ongoing Covid-19 health emergency in too many countries makes it impossible for us to organize an exhibition that would guarantee the presence of professionals from all over the world.

Rest assured, however, that the appointment has only been postponed. We are working for you and with you to carry through and improve on the plans that were originally due to be implemented this year.

It will be a Cersaie 2021 focused on optimism and safety, a platform to support the renewed growth of all our stakeholders.

In the meantime, to keep you updated on current issues and on various themes of architecture and design, we are preparing a number of on-line initiatives for you that you can view on this page.

We look forward to seeing you in Bologna from 27 September to 1 October 2021.

(25.06.2020)