New dates announced for next Stone+tec in Nuremberg, Germany: 2021, May 12 – 15

Elke Harreiss is the new director of the key meeting point for the stone industry in Central Europe

A new date has been set for next Stone+tec: May 12 – 15, 2021. The biennial stone fair in Nuremberg, Germany, had been cancelled due to the Corona-pandemic and now returns to its normal rhythms to take place uneven years. “Even though it was unfortunate that we were unable to hold Stone+tec in 2020, it represents an opportunity for us to make sure it is held in a more stable economic and social environment, from the perspective of the key natural stone regions in particular,” comments Elke Harreiss, director of Stone+tec.

Registration for exhibitors opens in September 2020 with an Early-Bird-Special.

Stone+tec is the key meeting point for the stone industry in Central Europe. Germany alone usually has a stone consumption of around 600 million € per year. The fair offers a comprehensive range of products and services for all aspects of natural stone used in construction, gravestones, monuments, and design.

It is organized by NürnbergMesse. Its sponsoring institutions are the DNV (German Natural Stone Association) and BIV (Association of German Stonemasons). It also receives international support from Confindustria Marmomacchine, the Italian Association for Natural Stone and Machinery or Equipment.

Other events in May next year: Xiamen Stone Fair 2021 is scheduled to take place one week later (May 18 – 21, 2021).

