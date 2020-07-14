Finally: GaLaBau in Nuremberg only again in 2022, September 14 to 17

In 2020 there will also be no alternative format with virtual parts / Only the Landscape Gardeners Cup will be held on September 17 and 18

NürnbergMesse has decided not to hold an alternative format of GaLaBau 2020 but to finally postpone the next edition of the fair to 2022, September 14 – 17. In the organizers’ survey responses, a majority of exhibitors and visitors had opposed holding an event of the usual scale in view of the current safety and hygiene regulations, as said in a press release.

In coming autumn, only a small part of the GaLaBau community will meet in Nuremberg: the Landscape Gardener Cup will take place as planed at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg on September, 17 – 18, but without public access.

The BGL Congress, the BGL Examination and the Ordinary General Meeting of the Garden Directors’ Conference (GALK) will be held at the same time. A part of the planned program will be covered in digital form by the World Urban Parks Conference.

Press release

