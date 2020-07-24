Natural Stone Institute: Virtual Stone Summit about “How Safe Is Your Business? Creating a Plan to Help Your Company Succeed“

The new education format will be held online on July 29 and 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (ET)

The Natural Stone Institute’s Stone Industry Education has a new format called the Virtual Stone Summit. On July 29 and 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (ET) the topic of the webinar will be “How Safe Is Your Business? Creating a Plan to Help Your Company Succeed“.

Speaker is GK Naquin, Stone Interiors

Complimentary for fabricators and installers, members and non-members

Hosted by MSI: M S International, Inc. (MSI) is a leading nationwide distributor of flooring, wall, and countertop surfaces. Since its founding in 1975, MSI has grown to over $1 billion in annual revenues, and over 2,000 employees worldwide, according to its webpage.

Topic: Is the way you feel about your company today different than how you felt about it on January 1 of this year? Join us as we discuss ways to promote best practices in your facility and create a plan for safety and success. Learn how to use these methods to secure your company’s future.



July 29 Agenda

11:00 am: Risk Assessment and Business Threats

Securing the Front OfficePanel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)

11:25 am: Creating Financial Stability

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)

11:50 am: Human Resources

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)

12:15 pm: Q&A and Homework

12:30 pm: Virtual Trade Show

July 30 Agenda

11:00 am: Physical Safety of Personnel

How Does Safety Impact Sales?

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)

11:25 am: Creating a Safety-Focused Facility

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)

11:45 am: Installation Site Safety

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)

12:05 pm: Q&A

12:30 pm: Closing Statements



Learning Objectives:

* Discuss front office procedures that will promote a safe and energetic workforce.

* Understand how the Silica Exposure Control Plan can be used to prevent a myriad of physical health problems.

* Learn best practices from industry leaders about how to best secure your business.

* Create a plan to audit and reinforce vital pillars of your company.

