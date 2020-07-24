Natural Stone Institute: Virtual Stone Summit about “How Safe Is Your Business? Creating a Plan to Help Your Company Succeed“

The new education format will be held online on July 29 and 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (ET)
The Natural Stone Institute’s Stone Industry Education has a new format called the Virtual Stone Summit. On July 29 and 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (ET) the topic of the webinar will be “How Safe Is Your Business? Creating a Plan to Help Your Company Succeed“.
Speaker is GK Naquin, Stone Interiors
Prize: Complimentary for fabricators and installers, members and non-members
Hosted by MSI: M S International, Inc. (MSI) is a leading nationwide distributor of flooring, wall, and countertop surfaces. Since its founding in 1975, MSI has grown to over $1 billion in annual revenues, and over 2,000 employees worldwide, according to its webpage.
Topic: Is the way you feel about your company today different than how you felt about it on January 1 of this year? Join us as we discuss ways to promote best practices in your facility and create a plan for safety and success. Learn how to use these methods to secure your company’s future.
July 29 Agenda
11:00 am: Risk Assessment and Business Threats
Securing the Front OfficePanel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:25 am: Creating Financial Stability
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:50 am: Human Resources
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
12:15 pm: Q&A and Homework
12:30 pm: Virtual Trade Show
July 30 Agenda
11:00 am: Physical Safety of Personnel
How Does Safety Impact Sales?
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:25 am: Creating a Safety-Focused Facility
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:45 am: Installation Site Safety
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
12:05 pm: Q&A
12:30 pm: Closing Statements
Learning Objectives:
* Discuss front office procedures that will promote a safe and energetic workforce.
* Understand how the Silica Exposure Control Plan can be used to prevent a myriad of physical health problems.
* Learn best practices from industry leaders about how to best secure your business.
* Create a plan to audit and reinforce vital pillars of your company.
(25.07.2020, USA: 07.25.2020)