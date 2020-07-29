Ariostea has in its “Ultra Marmi” collection 3 new ceramic emulations of marbles

The slabs with a size up to 300 x 150 cm are to “explore the charm of precious green marbles with their intense nuances and extraordinary veins”, according to the company

Ariostea, Italian producer of ceramic tile, has sent us the following press release launching new products emulating marble in a large format:

Ariostea presents Verde Karzai, Verde Saint Denis and Brillant Green, three new textures that enrich the wide Ultra Marmi range.

The large Ultra porcelain stoneware slabs explore the charm of three precious green marbles that with their intense nuances and extraordinary veins give personality and refinement to public and private spaces.

Beyond their primary use for covering floors and walls, these slabs with a size up to 300 x 150 cm may be are widely used to provide technical solutions in architecture and personalized furnishing. Porcelain stoneware is suitable for creating a virtually unlimited series of elements: from tables and chairs to washbasins and counter-tops, from shop fittings to cupboards, from stairs to theatrical partitions, defining volumes that dialogue from different perspectives.

Technical specifications:

Sizes: 300 x 150, 150 x 150, 150 x 75, 75 x 75, 75 x 37.5 cm

Finish: Polished (Lucidato)

Thickness: 6 mm

Verde Karzai has a compact base color of intense green, with nuances of brown and veins in ochre and white. The dominating shades are those found in lush flora, which gives an intrinsic sense of well-being and serenity: used indoors, it is able to create cozy yet sophisticated and elegant atmospheres.

With Verde Saint Denis, Ariostea pays homage to a magnificent type of Italian marble from Valle d’Aosta. The dark bottle green base color and a dense weave of white veins are the hallmark of this stone from the Western Alps, with its stunningly intense contrast between the color of its texture, exalted by the bright finish that accentuates even the tiniest detail and single shade.

Brillant Green is inspired by Irish green marble, a charmingly beautiful and rare material, that has seduced mankind over the ages, now faithfully reproduced on the Ultra Marmi large slabs in porcelain stoneware. The magic of nature meets cutting edge manufacturing technology to create a highly appealing product with an outstanding technical performance.

Ariostea

(30.07.2020, USA: 07.30.2020)