[kunstwerk] krastal: Sculpture symposium and events in the coming weeks

The Austrian art association sent us the following information about its sculpture symposium (July 17 – August 18, 2020) in the city of Völkermarkt in Carinthia, Austria



saturday, 22. august from 7pm

modre stone quarry – bergstein, völkermarkt

presentation of the sculptures

symposion bergstein

concert of Heidelinde Gratzl

music from all directions of the spheres

Tatjana and Gregor Kovačič

and other guests

more



14. 08 – 03. 09. 2020

bildhauerhaus – krastal

personale

Sigrid Friedmann and Ulrich Kaufmann

2020

5050

Sigrid Friedmann and Ulrich Kaufmann show photographic works and light, room and video installations specially developed for the sculptor house. They give an insight into their current work after 20 years of individual and joint work.

more



finissage:

thursday, 3 september from 7pm

visiting hours:

friday – sunday from 4pm to 8pm

and by appointment

Ulrich Kaufmann: +43 699 19532324

01. 07 – 31. 08. 2020

bildhauerhaus and lauster stone quarry – krastal

symposion [kunstwerk] krastal 2020

OPEN SPACE

In the German language the word public (~ öffentlich) is derived from the word open (~ offen). The symposion “open space”, intends to investigate the rapport of the open and the public, the use of public space, and the forms, the place and the function of artistic and non-artistic expression in it.

more



every saturday from 7pm

artist conversations



sunday, 30 august from 5pm

ossiach abbey

symposion closing fest



15. 07 – 28. 08. 2020

modre stonequarry – bergstein, völkermarkt

symposion with the contribution of [kunstwerk] krastal

symposion bergstein

time travel and perspectives

more



every friday from 7pm

round walk and presentation

with artists, sculptures and perceptions

24. 07 – 01. 08. 2020

installation and exhibition Stadtturm, Völkermarkt

Stadtturm – Klangturm

Sound of Sculpture

saturday, 22 august from 7pm

sculpture presentation

concert of Heidelinde Gratzl – Accordion

[kunstwerk] krastal

