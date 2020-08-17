[kunstwerk] krastal: Sculpture symposium and events in the coming weeks

The Austrian art association sent us the following information about its sculpture symposium (July 17 – August 18, 2020) in the city of Völkermarkt in Carinthia, Austria
saturday, 22. august from 7pm
modre stone quarry – bergstein, völkermarkt
presentation of the sculptures
symposion bergstein
concert of Heidelinde Gratzl
music from all directions of the spheres
Tatjana and Gregor Kovačič
and other guests
14. 08 – 03. 09. 2020
bildhauerhaus – krastal
personale
Sigrid Friedmann and Ulrich Kaufmann
2020
5050
Sigrid Friedmann and Ulrich Kaufmann show photographic works and light, room and video installations specially developed for the sculptor house. They give an insight into their current work after 20 years of individual and joint work.
finissage:
thursday, 3 september from 7pm
visiting hours:
friday – sunday from 4pm to 8pm
and by appointment
Ulrich Kaufmann: +43 699 19532324
01. 07 – 31. 08. 2020
bildhauerhaus and lauster stone quarry – krastal
symposion [kunstwerk] krastal 2020
OPEN SPACE
In the German language the word public (~ öffentlich) is derived from the word open (~ offen). The symposion “open space”, intends to investigate the rapport of the open and the public, the use of public space, and the forms, the place and the function of artistic and non-artistic expression in it.
every saturday from 7pm
artist conversations
sunday, 30 august from 5pm
ossiach abbey
symposion closing fest
15. 07 – 28. 08. 2020
modre stonequarry – bergstein, völkermarkt
symposion with the contribution of [kunstwerk] krastal
symposion bergstein
time travel and perspectives
more
every friday from 7pm
round walk and presentation
with artists, sculptures and perceptions
24. 07 – 01. 08. 2020
installation and exhibition Stadtturm, Völkermarkt
Stadtturm – Klangturm
Sound of Sculpture
(18.08.2020, USA: 08.18.2020)