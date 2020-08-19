“Connections”: more than 80 examples of contemporary craft online at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery

The objects celebrate craft with different media from the 1930s and highlight the interconnectivity of various objects

“Connections” is the title of the permanent collection presentation at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery. Available only online until further notice, it features more than 80 objects celebrating craft as a discipline and an approach to living differently in the modern world. The artworks range from the 1930s through today and span numerous media.

The presentation breaks from typical display formats based on chronology or material to instead focus on the interconnectivity of objects and the overlapping stories they tell.

Visitors are encouraged to find their own path through a vast network of possibilities that highlight explicit connections as well as subtle, unexpected resonances among the artworks on view.

“Craft objects do not exist in a vacuum. Each artwork tells many stories, and each is made even more interesting through relationships to other objects and ideas. As that object continues to develop meanings and spawn questions through contact with other artworks, it remains vital in a changing world,” says Nora Atkinson, The Fleur and Charles Bresler Curator-in-Charge, Renwick Gallery.

“Connections”

Source: Smithsonian American Art Museum

