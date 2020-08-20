Fortaleza Brazil Stone Fair postponed to November 2021

The organizer of the yearly stone trade fair in Fortaleza, the capital of Brazil’s state of Ceará, has sent us the following news:

Due to the Corana Pandemic, the 6th edition of the Fortaleza Brazil Stone Fair (FBSF), originally scheduled for November 10 – 12, 2020, was postponed to November 2021.

We are sorry for this decision we had to take. And we hope to see you next year in Fortaleza.

As our slogan says: “O mundo cabe aqui” (The World Belongs Here).

Simagran Ceará,

Carlos Rubens A. Alencar, President

Fortaleza Brazil Stone Fair

(20.08.2020, USA: 08.20.2020)