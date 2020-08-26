British Martin Moore’s “New Classic” kitchen features flat panels and delicate round mouldings on the doors

The company is inspired by the classical English lifestyle and has a focus on craft and handwork with natural stone as an important material

British Martin Moore company sent us the following press release:

“Martin Moore’s New Classic kitchen has a new look, following a re-fit of their highly successful Notting Hill showroom. Bright and light-filled the display now has a fresh, contemporary look, having been reimagined and repainted in a palette of pale neutrals, and dramatic blues and greens. Emphasis has been placed on materials, texture and colour, including new brushed brass handles, a book matched marble splashback, a freestanding dresser/TV cabinet backed with silver mesh glass and multi-coloured glass pendant lights.

“A contemporary interpretation of the Classic collection, the New Classic kitchen features flat panels and delicate round mouldings on the doors. The kitchen is showcased with Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances marrying state-of-the-art function with a sleek, stainless steel aesthetic.

“One of the very first handmade kitchen companies, Martin Moore’s hallmark style is classic, timeless, English furniture, designed and made with a quality which transcends fashion. Whether fitted or freestanding, every piece of furniture is custom-designed, and built to order in their Yorkshire workshops. “

The floor shown on the photo is Bourne Limestone. The island worktop is Bianca Laboradorite Quartz, the range worktop is Bianco Eclipsia granite and the splashback is Lilac marble – all from Martin Moore Stone.

The company’s story is told on the webpage: “It was 1975, and the handmade kitchen market was dominated by modern German and Italian styles. Martin, a design engineer, and his wife Barbara had just returned to England from their extensive travels around the world. Having bought an old Victorian house in need of much renovation, Martin set to work designing and making furniture that was perfect for their house and family life.

“Good things grow, and before long the couple had turned their passion for crafting handmade kitchens into a thriving business. Their appreciation of traditionally built British housing stock and empathy for the quintessential English lifestyle resulted in bespoke, handmade kitchen designs that were perfectly suited to Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian homes…

“In our workshop, we’ve happily embraced computer-controlled technology and modern production methods along with traditional cabinet making skills.”

The company has 8 showrooms in the UK.

(27.08.2020, USA: 08.27.2020)