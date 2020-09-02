September topic of the Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair’s Product Focus: “Quarry Planet, Journey around the NEW Quarries”

After registration, the virtual fair gives access to company videos, stone presentations and technical details, and more

We received a press release from the team of the Cloud, which is Xiamen Stone Fair’s virtual version:

The new activity for promoting products at Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair was launched to help sourcing ideal products: “Product Focus Vol. 1 – Quarry Planet, Journey around the New Quarries” is out now.

We selected 15 quarry owners or sole agents with new quarries from different corners of the globe. They will showcase newly exploited stones, ranging from marble, granite to limestone.

Now let’s start the journey with the below “guidebook”:

Registration / Login (people from the West should use a mail-address)

Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair

(03.09.2020, USA: 09.03.2020)