Registration for “Marmomac Restart Digital Edition” will start on September 10, 2020

In 2020, Marmomac in Verona will only take place virtually in the internet. Veronafiere has sent us the following press release about this so-called “Restart Digital Edition”. The title shall express that after the months with Corona lockdown, the digital event is to initiate a back-to-normal for the stone sector:

The countdown has started: from September 30 to October 02, 2020, the international community in the natural stone sector will welcome a “virtual” appointment with Marmomac Restart Digital, the special digital edition organised by the world’s leading stone industry trade fair. Three days of global relationships to develop business through meetings, networking, B2B and events within the scope of a shared online platform.

Alongside Italy, many other countries have already signed up for this initiative, including Austria, Germany, Holland, Portugal, Iran, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Marmomac Restart Digital will be available online as of September 10 with the initial previews of the constantly updated schedule of events and the Marmomac Academy programme…

Companies taking part will be able to create their own profiles, activate sales forces and upload projects and products in a detailed, virtual catalogue together with initiatives and events, including webinars presenting new developments that operators can sign up to attend. At this stage, it will be possible to consult the list of all registered visitors, even through numerous search filters focusing fields of interest, activities, countries, etc., and begin networking activities. After registering on the platform as of September 10, visitors will also be able to request appointments and contacts with companies and take part in training sessions.

The platform will also welcome many events organised by the Marmomac Academy, the educational project expanded this year thanks to high-level collaboration with IUAV Venice, intended for all architects, designers and companies keen to get to know or improve their knowledge of natural stone products and related issues, as well as possible applications in construction and design sectors.

The three-day event will also offer live and recorded training sessions for Italian and international professionals, thanks not the least to the involvement of renowned lecturers and accreditation provided by professional associations such as the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

In addition, culture will also come to the fore through a virtual tour bringing together the Best works and projects developed in the course of five editions of The Italian Stone Theatre.

Inasmuch, Marmomac Restart is a marvellous opportunity for networking, marketing and education that will overcome barriers of space and time by enabling meetings and relationships that are still so difficult to plan in current everyday context.

(06.09.2020, USA: 09.06.2020)