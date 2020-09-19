Massimo Potenza is Biesse Group’s new Co-CEO to guide the process of transformation and evolution that the company has been undergoing

The aim is to respond to the permanent global changes with a flexible and resilient staff “in a proactive way”

Italian Biesse Group sent us the following press release:

Biesse Group welcomes Massimo Potenza into its leadership team; the focus of his work will be to guide the establishment and implementation of the “Group Reorganisation & Transformation” Project alongside Roberto Selci, the Group’s CEO. Potenza will step into the role of Co-CEO as soon as the necessary internal procedures and applicable corporate obligations have been completed.

“Welcoming Massimo to the Group with his expertise and experience will enable us to take a new step forward, guided by the shared vision of seeing the principles of the One Company – principles which have long inspired our approach to business – come to fruition, accelerating the process of transformation of the company, a strategic move that is necessary in order to become increasingly competitive in the industries in which we operate.” declared Roberto Selci, CEO of Biesse Group, a listed company specialising in technological solutions for the processing of wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal.

The new Co-CEO will assist the Group in strengthening the process of transformation and evolution that is already under way, with a view to creating an organisational structure that is increasingly flexible, and that can adapt rapidly to changing contexts. “The global scenario that the world has been facing in recent months has taught us – beyond the health crisis – of the importance of being ready for any external change. The only way we can manage discontinuity effectively is with flexible, resilient organisations in which people and their skills are placed in a position to act in a timely manner, adapting to new scenarios in a proactive and successful way” – commented Massimo Potenza.

Massimo Potenza, born in Bari in 1960, graduated in Business Administration and joined Barilla in 1985. After gaining increasing responsibility in the areas of finance and control, he was appointed General Manager of the Bakery Products Division, and later Managing Director and member of the Barilla Group Board, a role he held until 2011. In the years that followed, he held a number of roles as Board Member and Senior Strategic Advisor in several leading consulting firms for the Fashion & Luxury, Food and Pharma & Mechanical sectors.

BIESSE S.p.A. is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. The company invests 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 85% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, it has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It now has around 4200 employees worldwide.

