Registration for digital “Marmomac Restart” from September 30 to October 02, 2020, is open

During the 3 days, the virtual edition of the stone fair in Verona offers lectures as well as a b2b platform / Webinars of companies also „outside“ the fair

“Marmomac Restart”, the digital edition of the stone fair in Verona, will be online from September 30th, 00.01 a.m. to October 2nd, 2020, 11.59 p.m., according to a press release from Veronafiere. The time refers to Central European Summer Time (CES), i.e. the local time of Rome and Paris. Already now, registrations and digital business contacts are possible.

Marmomac Restart has 2 parts: on the one hand a series of lectures, some of which are held within the Marmomac Academy, and on the other hand a virtual b2b platform.

To have access, registration is necessary.

The b2b-platform contains profiles of companies. It is possible to make online appointments for virtual meetings.

What makes Marmomac Restart different from comparable digital trade fairs is that the organizer Veronafiere has apparently set it up only as a temporary event.

The “Cloud“ of the Xiamen Stone Fair e.g. aims to be a permanent extension of the real event, offering companies to enter in contact throughout the whole year.

Numerous companies use Marmomac Restart to offer webinars on the Internet. We have listed some of them in our “Company News“ section.

Very special is the offer of the Grassi Pietre company: it stands against the trend and offers real visits to the company and to the quarries. Maybe this is an interesting idea, as never again one can experience Venice, Verona or Bologna with so few tourists in addition to the company visit.

(29.09.2020, USA: 09.29.2020)