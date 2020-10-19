Special edition of imm cologne 2021: shortened to 4 days, hybrid with a real trade fair and a virtual platform, but without Living Kitchen

Compact booths and the online meeting place “imm@cologne“ shall enable as much business as possible even in times of Corona

Trade fair imm cologne 2021 in Germany will be realized as a special edition with a hybrid form, with a considerably more focused exhibition component and a digital platform, and reduced from 7 to 4 days (January 20 to 23). “Based on a compact exhibition section and enriched with digital network and presentation possibilities, imm cologne will provide the furniture industry with important impulses for the new business year,“ according to Oliver Frese, COO of Koelnmesse. “With an extensive hygiene and protection package, exhibitors and visitors can move safely on the fairgrounds and concentrate on doing business.“

News stand construction concepts and event formats have been developed to perfectly align them to suit the changed basic conditions in times of Corona. “Smaller areas and open stand design also mean less stand staff and lower costs. Nonetheless, the brands can represent and present themselves individually. The result is an efficient business with maximum risk reduction“, says Claire Steinbrück, Director of imm cologne.

The online platform “imm@home“ will play the digital part: it is the place where visitors who cannot travel can virtually come to the exhibitors‘ stands. “In addition to this, companies can present their products virtually in their own online sessions. imm@home will thus offer real networking opportunities, direct dialogues, and real-time solutions for every exhibitor beyond the stand itself,“ as said in a press release.

imm cologne, January 20 – 23. 2021

