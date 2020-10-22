New at Stone-Ideas.com: the Left Column offers innovative functions

Contact with media from abroad, access to articles from our archives, stones in our database, and company news

Stone-Ideas.com has made numerous changes to its layout in the last 6 months. Now, we have also given new functions to the Left Column on the homepage and on all the subpages: its content goes beyond our daily reports and looks back or even outside the box, thus continuing to pursue the central profile of Stone-Ideas.com, namely to show the stone branch new ideas and therefore provide inspiration:

* we regularly link to topics that other magazines from the stone sector have published in their current issue. At the moment, it‘s “Sten“ magazine of the Swedish association (in Swedish language, of course);

* we present company news;

* we link to reports from our archive: In the 13 years that we have been online, we have covered many examples for best practice;

* we link to stones in our database. At the moment, the database is called “Stone Search > Stone Gallery“ and is still under construction.

We will be pleased if the service is what you are looking for.

Peter Becker

Editor-in-Chief

Mail

(23.10.2020, USA: 10.23.2020)