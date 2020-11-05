Latest news: Next Xiamen Stone Fair goes hybrid with its Cloud and a real show from May 18 to 21, 2021

„The year of 2021 is sure to be a brand-new start of stone industry,“ the organizers write in a press release

There will be no 20th Xiamen Stone Fair, unstead the organizers, the Xiamen Jinhongxin Exhibition Co.,Ltd, continue the count in 2021 with the 21st issue. They sent us us the following press release:

In the year of 2020, Xiamen Stone Fair paused the annual meeting due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the prevention and control of the pandemic has become a new normal in China that trade shows re-opened gradually in many cities, making a revitalization of market.

In consultation with exhibitors, visitors and partners, the organizing committee of Xiamen Stone Fair again evaluated the feasibility of holding the show in 2021 and made a deliberate decision: The 21st China Xiamen International Stone Fair will be held on May 18-21, 2021 as usual at Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center.

In the meantime, the online platform, Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair will continue its operation all year round.

The health and safety of all exhibitors, visitors and partners is our top priority that Xiamen Stone Fair will make full preparations to ensure a safe and orderly show. As always, Xiamen Stone Fair is dedicated to firmly provide a platform for industry exchanges, connections and promoting the import and export trade of global stone industry.

A reunion both online and onsite

The digital platform, Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair will keep running all year round to connect exhibitors and visitors beyond time and space. It enables product showcase, information exchange and business networking and plays as a complementary counterpart and warm-up for the physical trade fair. Online activities like Product Focus and Online Purchase are under progress and more events will be introduced.

Focus on industry hot topics

In the post-pandemic world, opportunities and challenges appeared to influence stone industry. To focus on pain points and solutions to meet the needs of stone traders in all aspects, the three featured events:

* World Stone Congress (WSC),

* “Stone Infinite – Product Design Show“ and “Launch Out @XSF 2021“ will bring up inspirations and give insights into future trend.

* During the May event, live streaming, webinars and more online activities will be concurrently held that visitors can attend Xiamen Stone Fair physically and virtually.

The year of 2021 is sure to be a brand-new start of stone industry. We promise to arrange follow-up services properly and wholeheartedly. No matter in the past, present or future, Xiamen Stone Fair’s commitment to serve the industry and move forward with the whole stone community will remain resolute.

Please visit https://www.stonefair.org.cn for up-to-date information and details of Xiamen Stone Fair.

