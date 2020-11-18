Free Webinar on November 20, 2020: “Palladio the builder. Tricks and techniques of art construction“

“Palladio the builder. Tricks and techniques of art construction“ is is the title of a webinar organized by Grassi Pietre stone company from Vicenza. Andrea Palladio (1508-1580) ended his career in this city in Northern Italy, and Vicenza limestone had been his favorite building material, as he wrote in one of his “Four Books on Architecture”.

The seminar is a follow-up in the series dubbed “Conversations on Palladio and his stones” held since May as the company’s answer to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the previous topics had been “Jefferson meets Palladio: Conversation about New Worlds“ where Giorgio Valentini, architectural specialist from Grassi Pietre, talked about Palladio’s influence on Jefferson’s ideas for architecture and society. Discussed was also Jefferson’s concept of a new relationship between the state and the citizen.

The free webinar will be held on Friday, November 29, 2020:

5:00 PM Italian Time

11:00 a.m. EDT (New York)

8:00 a.m. PDT (Los Angeles)

11:00 p.m. CST (Singapore)

The webinar is free, registration is mandatory.

Grassi Pietre

(19.11.2020, USA: 11.19.2020)