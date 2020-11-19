Floors and stairs in a retirement home in Switzerland with Pietra Piasentina from natural stone company Bärlocher AG

The surfaces of the stone slabs are blasted and brushed in the inerior rooms and only blasted outside to ensure optimal slip resistance for the residents

In numerous countries, private demand for natural stone increased during the corona crisis, so owners took money in hand to beautify and upgrade their apartments or houses and gardens. We are therefore increasingly showing examples of natural stone in kitchens, bathrooms, terraces, or swimming pools.

Wood and natural stone were used as key materials for a recently completed senior citizens’ residence in Abtwil near St. Gallen. The aim was to create a warm and comfortable atmosphere for the elderly people. On the other hand, the aim was to make the high quality of care also indirectly tangible through the design.

The company Bärlocher AG, located not far from Lake Constance, supplied the limestone Pietra Piasentina from Italy. It was laid on the floors and stairs in the public areas of the retirement home. In the private bathrooms the stone is also laid on the floor.

The material is frost-proof, so that when used on the terrace, the exterior of the residence is experienced as a continuation of the interior.

The surface of the stone is blasted and brushed on the inside, that offers the old people an optimal surefootedness. About 400 m² were laid. The light-colored veins in the material were expressly desired by the architect in order to achieve a visual stimulation from the floor. The different widths of the panels serve the same purpose.

The architecture was designed by the Gähler Flühler office in St. Gallen.

Bärlocher AG is a family business that has been quarrying Rorschacher sandstone above Lake Constance in Switzerland since 1890. In a quarry in the Swiss Grisons, the company extracts the San Bernardino gneiss. In addition, it processes numerous other varieties from suppliers, mainly from Italy. Typical for Bärlocher, as well as for many other companies in the stone industry with around 45 employees, is that all the work steps are usually in one hand, i.e. the extraction of the stones in the quarry, the cutting in the company and the laying or assembly on the construction site.

