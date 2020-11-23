Science: tectonic plates at the Aleutian coastline, new mineral petrovit, Mount Everest’s glaciers and microplastics, juvenile Plateosaurus’ skeleton



Unexpected new details about Alaska’s earthquake- and volcano-rich coast from the Aleutian Islands to the southeast and its tectonic plates revealed by researchers using new scientific tools.

Russian Scientists discovered a new mineral, petrovit, Na10CaCu2(SO4)8, that occurs as blue globular aggregates of tabular crystals with gaseous inclusions. The find looks promising for producing batteries.

Glaciers around Mt. Everest have thinned by more than 100 m since the 1960s and the rate of ice mass loss has consistently accelerated over the past six decades. Microplastics can be found as high up as 8,440 m above sea level, just below the summit.

Long neck, small head and a live weight of several tons – with this description you could have tracked down the Plateosaurus in Central Europe about 220 million years ago. For the first time, paleontologists have described an almost complete skeleton of a juvenile Plateosaurus and discovered that it looked very similar to its parents even at a young age.

(24.11.2020, USA: 11.24.2020)