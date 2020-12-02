Natural Stone Show & Hard Surfaces in London postponed to 26-28 April 2022

The organizers of the British Natural Stone Show sent us the following press release:

In light of the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, The Natural Stone Show & Hard Surfaces 2021 is being postponed by 12 months and will now take place from 26-28 April 2022 at ExCeL, London.

Event director Richard Bradbury explains: “We are conscious that the industry has been severely disrupted by the economic and social challenges brought about by Covid-19. Following an extensive consultation process, the decision has been taken to delay the event by a year to allow market conditions to improve and to best support the natural stone and hard surfaces industry during this period.

With plans for a vaccination programme to be rolled out during the first half of next year, we anticipate a return to a more normal trading environment by the end of 2021. This leaves the Spring 2022 event ideally placed, for visitors and exhibitors alike, to make the most of the recovery.“

Poised to celebrate its 25th anniversary, The Natural Stone Show & Hard Surfaces team will announce a range of exciting visitor features throughout 2021.

Natural Stone Show

