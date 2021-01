Stone-Ideas.com wishes its readers and clients a happy and prosperous New Year.

A hearty thanks to all our readers for the many wonderful natural-stone-ideas from around the globe which we used for our publication.

Stone-Ideas.com is taking a few days off: Our next issue will appear on January 04, 2021.

We are looking forward to 2021.

Stay healthy. We will make this, too.

The editorial and translation team

and Peter Becker, Editor-in-Chief.

(31.12.2020, USA: 31.12.2020)