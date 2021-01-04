16 Documents Added to the NSI’s Natural Stone Resource Library

In our NSI-channel, we publish he following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

Sixteen new documents have been added to the Natural Stone Resource Library. Authored by Technical Director Chuck Muehlbauer, the documents originally appeared as Queries & Quandaries articles in The Cutting Edge. A wide variety of topics are covered, including tolerances, stone anchors, testing flexural strength, and countertop overhang limits.

Over 300 documents are now available for download via the Natural Stone Resource Library, including technical bulletins and modules, Dimension Stone Design Manual chapters, and resources from other industry associations, including the National Building Granite Quarries Association and the Indiana Limestone Institute. All documents are available free of charge. Since launching in 2015, the Natural Stone Resource Library has seen over 500,000 downloads and has become a trusted resource for stone companies, architects, designers, and construction professionals.

The new documents can be found by searching “Newsletter” in the search bar at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/resourcelibrary.

