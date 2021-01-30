Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Announces Scholarship Recipients

Nicole Renko (Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship) and Jim Buth (Natural Stone Scholarship) will be celebrated during the association’s awards ceremony at TISE fair

The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has announced the recipients of the 2020 Natural Stone Scholarship and Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. Both recipients will be celebrated during the association’s awards ceremony at TISE in Las Vegas this June.

Nicole Renko, Estimator for Colorado Custom Stone in Denver, Colorado is the recipient of the 2020 Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. The Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship provides a trip to one of three major industry events: TISE, Coverings, or a Natural Stone Institute study tour. The recipient is given the opportunity to shadow industry professionals within different sectors of the stone industry and explore her potential for leadership and her commitment to a career in the stone industry. Nicole commented: “I enjoy being a leader, coming up with new ways to improve our functions and the overall development of the company. My career goals are to continue learning, sharing knowledge with others, and promoting Colorado Custom Stone, the Natural Stone Institute, and the stone industry to the highest levels of professionalism and standards in the commercial market.”

Jim Buth, Production Manager for Lakeside Surfaces in Muskegon, Michigan, is the recipient of the 2020 Natural Stone Scholarship. The Natural Stone Scholarship provides a trip to TISE, where the recipient will gain valuable technical and practical knowledge regarding the natural stone industry and will meet and network with leading stone professionals. Jim commented: “Over the next five years, I have goals to continue my education in natural stone, develop processes to improve fabrication, continue to improve quality, and develop processes and procedures to help lead the natural stone industry in innovation and improvement. Ultimately, I want to grow into an expert in natural stone fabrication.”

More information will be shared about 2020 award recipients in the coming weeks. Learn more at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/awards.

