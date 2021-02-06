T&V Architects renovates London apartment with a sustainable approach and an Italian marble feeling

For the interior design, sustainable materials like Bianco Carrara marble and Crema d’Orcia limestone were used that remind the client of his trips

T&V Architects has designed the interior of an apartment in South Kensington, London, adopting eco-friendly strategies and natural materials. They sent us the following press release:

The three-bedroom flat is located at walking distance from the Gloucester Road Station, occupying the first floor of a terraced house.

“The goal was to design a contemporary space where the client could feel comfortable and contemplate his sculptures and paintings”, said architect Paola Tuosto.

“As a consequence, in the project, we included finishes that remind of his trips to Italy and created proper spaces for the artworks. The installation of small spotlights and the use of refined natural finishes give the flat the look of a welcoming home, but certainly not an art gallery” the London-based studio explained.

The apartment rooms pivot around a communal space where pieces of art are arranged in an informal manner. The main living space contains bigger paintings and sculptures, which pleasantly complement modern furniture and spectacular views onto a large garden. Glass doors and partitions between the living area and the circulation space frame views into selected artworks and make the best use of natural light.

The architects designed the bathrooms featuring Italian natural stone materials with a neat and uncluttered approach. Bianco Carrara marble and Crema d’Orcia limestone line the walls and form shower trays and sinks. The frameless shower screens mount custom-plated hinges and doorknob matching the gunmetal finish of the Fantini’s bathroom fixtures.

The flooring in the corridor is rendered in terrazzo consisting of chips of blue Murano glass, while that in the living area is finished with cocciopesto made of terracotta and natural clay.

White frameless doors blend with the walls of the same color, creating continuous surfaces wrapping around the spaces.

The practice designed technical solutions in collaboration with Studio Sintaa.

