New in our Stone Gallery: Travertine VALLANCA from Spanisch Levantina group: a luminous colour and a rich texture

Name of the stone: Vallanca

Type of stone: travertine

Color: light cream

Texture: the soft waves with dots that are typical for travertines

Quarry location:

Peculiarities of the stone: the Vallanca travertine reflects the power of nature at all times regardless of its application. Yet its harmonious veining appears to be arranged according to a hidden pattern. It not only stands out for its decorative dimension but used in cladding the stone is also able to withstand the passage of time without undergoing any alteration and is therefore perfect for enriching any kind of surface.

Usage: cladding, flooring, countertops, shower trays and washbasins

both exterior and interior.

Easy to clean without any special products.

It is resistant to UV radiation and so maintains its color like the first day.

Finishes: polished, honed, aged, rough

Frost resistant:

Company: Levantina is a Spanish group with world-wide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and all in all some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Contact: Levantina Headquarter, Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n 03660 Novelda (Alicante), Tel: +34 965 60 91 84,

Mail

https://www.levantina.com

Technical data: download