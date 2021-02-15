Science news: Plate-tectonics in time-lapse, how rocks rusted in the Late Triassic, songs of fin whales used for imaging of the oceanic crust, ancient seashell resonates after 18,000 years

Recent discoveries about our planet, its rocks, and other “stone” topics

Geoscientists have released a video that for the first time shows the uninterrupted movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates over the past billion years. The international effort provides a scientific framework for understanding planetary habitability and for finding critical metal resources needed for a low-carbon future.

A new study explains how rocks rusted in the Late Triassic climate more than 200 million years ago and turned red. Scientists now understand how long it takes for redness to form, the chemical reactions involved and the role hematite plays.

The songs of fin whales can be used for seismic imaging of the oceanic crust, providing scientists a novel alternative to conventional surveying by high-energy air-gun signals. The animals‘ songs contain signals that are reflected and refracted within the crust.

Almost 80 years after its discovery in the ornate Marsoulas Cave in the Pyrenees, a large shell from has been studied by a multidisciplinary team. The scientists revealed how this probably oldest wind instrument sounded when people played it 18,000 years ago.

