The Natural Stone Institute announces the Pinnacle Award Winners 2020

Submissions must show the “beauty, creativity, ingenuity, and professional mastery in the use of natural stone“ / Entries for the next issue open until July 20, 2021

The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has announced the winners of the 2020 Pinnacle Awards. They are annually bestowed to “projects whose beauty, creativity, ingenuity, and craftsmanship exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone in commercial and residential applications,“ as said on the webpage. “As a Pinnacle Award winner, you will receive widespread recognition for your professional accomplishments.“

The highest award, the Grande Pinnacle, goes to the best project over all categories. It will only be announced during the awards ceremony at TISE fair in June 2021. Sponsored by Marmomac in Verona, it entitles the winner company to round-trip economy airfare, lodging, and registration to the fair in Verona in September.

Submissions to the Pinnacle Awards are open only for NSI members, but may also be projects from outside the US. “If a non-member (e.g. design community) submits a winning entry, the award is presented to the Institute member listed on the project team,“ according to the webpage.

Videos of the Pinnacle Award Winners 2020

We briefly show the 2020 winning projects:

Public Landscapes/Parks Memorials: Fundidora Park Mural, Monterrey, Mexico. Creative Edge Master Shop Fairfield, IA.

Public Landscapes/Parks Memorials: Spring Creek Nature Area: Richardson, TX, Coldspring Cold Spring, MN. Dee Brown Inc. Richardson, TX.





Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture: John F. Kennedy Center, The REACH Donor Wall, Washington, DC. Rugo Stone Lorton, VA.

Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture: Nike of Samothrace: Samothrace Island, Greece. F.H.L.I. Kiriakidis Marbles-Granites Drama, Greece.





Commercial Exterior: Tenko Omakase Japanese Restaurant, Bangkok, Thailand. Stone and Roses International Samutprakarn, Thailand.

Commercial Exterior: The Williams Inn, Williamstown, MA. Connecticut Stone Milford, CT.





Commercial Interior: Hillsdale College Christ Chapel, Hillsdale, MI. Booms Stone Company Redford, MI.

Commercial Interior: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Expansion, Hollywood, FL. Twin Stone Designs & Installations Hollywood, FL.





Renovation/Restoration: Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson, NJ. Ghirardi Stone Contracting New York, NY.

Renovation/Restoration: Trinity Church Wall Street Chancel & Altar Restoration, New York, NY. Rugo Stone Lorton, VA.

Renovation/Restoration: Dallas Municipal Building Restoration: Dallas, TX. Dee Brown Inc. Richardson, TX, Tennessee Marble Company Friendsville, TN.





Residential-Single Family: The Floating Stair, Toronto, ON Canada. PICCO Engineering Concord ON Canada.

Residential-Single Family: SoHo Townhouse: New York, NY. ABC Worldwide Stone Brooklyn, NY.

Residential-Single Family: Villa Florence: Downey, CA. Carnevale & Lohr, Inc. Bell Gardens, CA.



Submissions for the 2021 Pinnacle Awards are being accepted until July 20. Learn more at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/pinnacleawards.