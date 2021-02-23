Showroom for the furniture company Jolor in Shanghai by Atelier tao+c

With terrazzo from top to bottom, the unreal atmosphere of a spaceship was created, in which every piece of furniture is a highlight

Unreal is the atmosphere in the new showroom of the furniture company Jolor in Shanghai, designed by the architects of Atelier tao+c. It is a former factory building, of whose former life only the walls, the windows and the roof have been preserved. While the outside of the building is dominated by brick, the inside is made of anthracite terrazzo.

The terrazzo is applied so consistently to the walls and floors, right down to the smallest corner, that one is reminded of the atmosphere in a science fiction spaceship.

This impression is reinforced by mysterious niches and recesses everywhere.

Formerly, the building was a continuous factory hall with a length of 25 meters.

The architects have now added an additional floor, and for this they have 2 walls running through the building from front to back. The width of the resulting elongated sections has the ratio of 1:2:1.

However, the cathedral-like appearance that high factory halls usually have was lost due to the intermediate ceiling that was added.

In contrast to the uniformity that the terrazzo lays over the whole building, there is the already mentioned diverse interior layout both on the first floor and on the 1st floor.

As a result, for the visitor’s eye, each piece of furniture is a fixed point in this small-part infinity.

The spotlights of the lighting underline this impression.

A special show effect is given by the daylight that falls through the windows and from the roof into the interior. It moves with the position of the sun through the showroom and over the furniture – the dimensions of space and time are broken down here to the human imagination.

Atelier tao+c

Photos: Xia Zhi

(24.02.2021, USA: 24.02.2021)