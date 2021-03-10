Science news: where volcanic ash comes down, children’s “Magic sand“ and granular flow, forest colors and permafrost, vibrations reveal deep-sea faults

Recent discoveries about our planet, its rocks, and other “stone” topics

(Foto above) How do you know where volcanic ash will end up? Scientists discovered two effects of ash sedimentation that will improve our ability to predict the danger posed by volcanic ash clouds. We remember: When the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland erupted in April 2010, air traffic was interrupted for six days and then disrupted until May.

Children’s “Magic sand“ might help to understand the physics of granular matter: scientists discovered that adding silicone-coated sand beyond a certain threshold leads to an abrupt change in clustering and rigidity, a simple, useful way to potentially tune the flow of granular materials for industry.

Researchers developed a method of using satellite imagery to measure the depth of thaw directly above permafrost in boreal ecosystems. Rather than trying to peer past vegetation, they propose a unique solution that analysis variations in forest color.

Making sense of commotion under the ocean to locate tremors near deep-sea faults: Scientists have pioneered a new method for more accurately estimating the source of weak ground vibrations in areas where one tectonic plate is sliding under another in the sea.

