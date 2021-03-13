Xiamen Stone Fair (May 18-21, 2021) will have virtual Guided Tours and B2B-meetings using matchmaking technology

As traveling will remain restricted and inconvenient, the organizers develop new tools for online visits and meetings between international buyers and sellers

The 21st Xiamen Stone Fair (scheduled May 18-21, 2021) will offer several new interactive features to give stone professionals who cannot come to the real event opportunities for Virtual Visits. More and more of these innovative features are being revealed – this time, a press release informs about virtual Guided Tours and B2B meetings using matchmaking technology to bring buyers and sellers together. Mentioned are also the – already known – new design presentation (“Habitat Design & Life Festival“) and the fair’s Cloud extending the event beyond the opening dates. We publish the press release:

Live Walking Tour: Mark your favorite stands by immersive experience.

Under the circumstances that international travels are still inconvenient, we care about those who love and support Xiamen Stone Fair but are not able to come to the scene in person. Hence, during the fair period, we will have a bilingual Live Walking Tour among various exhibiting companies by which you can get close to the fair scene via the camera and enjoy the immersive experience.



B2B Matchmaking Meeting: Develop business by direct matchmaking.

B2B Matchmaking Meeting is an event aimed to connect overseas sourcing groups with target suppliers through online video conferences. Our team will select exhibitors and products according to the sourcing groups’ needs and hold separate meetings considering time difference, languages, regions, etc. The sourcing groups and well-matched exhibitors will enter the platform simultaneously to achieve real-time communication. At present, we are collecting buyers’ demands with overseas associations and media.

Email us your procurement requirements if you wish to join the B2B Matchmaking Meeting (Mail).



Live Featured Events: Get close contact with industry experts online.

The 1st edition of Xiamen “Habitat Design & Life Festival“ is presented to connect stone and design through cooperation between material suppliers and designers. The 3rd Stone Infinite Product Design Show will explore the infinite possibilities of stone with the theme of “Stones in Daily Life” and “Define Lifestyle with Stone.“ These concurrent featured events will be live-streamed likewise.



Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair: Review all events anytime at the year-round operated online platform.

Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair will keep operating all year round as a complementary counterpart for the physical fair to energize the industry. Visitors can connect with ideal exhibitors by searching booth number, company name, and products, and via an online purchase system. A series of theme activities will be regularly held on the platform, and all the live-streamed videos can be reviewed as well.



In the post-pandemic era, the market has seen a rise of challenges and opportunities. However, the onsite-and-online mode of Xiamen Stone Fair 2021 will present a distinctive edition. Together with the stone community, we will unite the strength to revitalize the industry.

