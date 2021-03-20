Natural Stone Institute Announces Upcoming Virtual Stone Summits

In our NSI-Channel, we publish the following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

Stone professionals are invited to attend three complimentary Virtual Stone Summits offered through the Natural Stone Institute and Stone World magazine. Attendees will also have access to a virtual trade show during each event.

There’s Something About Quartzite, Wednesday, April 14, 11:00am-12:30pm

Quartzite is a beautiful building material. With that beauty comes unique fabrication and installation techniques. During the session, we will discuss the geology, fabrication, and installation practices that provide the best product application of this material. We will also review how to set expectations with customers to ensure successful installation and a happy client. Come away with a plan to maximize the value of quartzite to both your company and the customer.

Estimating for Profitability, Wednesday, May 19 (Residential), Thursday, May 20 (Commercial), 11:00am-12:30pm

How does your company estimate a project? Are you estimating to ensure profitability? This session covers the basics of estimating, including factors that impact a project estimate and how to create estimates based on actual project costs. During this session, we will also review project-specific risks that are often overlooked. Come away with a list of items you should always consider when estimating a project.

Theories in Templating, Wednesday, June 9 (Overview and Best Practices), Thursday, June 10 (Electronic and 3D Applications), 11:00am-12:30pm

Templating is the key to accurately measuring, fabricating, and pricing your product. This session will include a review of manual and automated templating processes and a discussion on the strengths of each. We will also discuss subcontracting options that might be available in your area. Come away from this session with a plan to improve your templating process while keeping cost low.

To register and learn more about each event, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.

(21.03.2021, USA: 03.21.2021)