Marmory: Villeroy & Boch adds porcelain-plates “in trendy marble look“ to its collection

They are only eyecatchers in the context of the tableware / “Marble is the present trend in the interior Design world-wide“, as is said in the press release

The German company Villeroy & Boch, one of the renowned addresses for tableware and lifestyle, has sent us the following information:

Plates with a trendy marble look – this is exactly what the new Marmory

collection from like by Villeroy & Boch Group offers, bringing to the table the

marble trend that is currently conquering interior design all over the world.

The distinctive, gently translucent marble appearance with the typical veins

looks surprisingly authentic in deep black and pure white. Yet the crockery is

more practical and less complicated than the natural stone itself as it is

dishwasher-safe and therefore perfect for everyday use. Plates in two sizes

and a simple white cup are available, either on their own or together as a set

– perfect for creating a wow effect.

Marmory can be used solo or in combination with the Voice Basic collection.

Voice Basic cups, plates, bowls and dishes are genuine all-rounders, whose

natural simplicity will make them the go-to favorites for setting the table.

Simple modern shapes, pure white and high functionality – the charm of the

extraordinary.

Villeroy & Boch is one of the world’s leading premium brands for ceramic

products. The family business, which was founded in 1748 and is

headquartered in Mettlach/Germany, stands for innovation, tradition and

exceptional style. As a renowned lifestyle brand, Villeroy & Boch offers

products from the sectors Bathroom and Wellness and Tableware, and is

active in 125 countries.

Villeroy & Boch

(25.03.2021, USA: 03.25.2021)