Natural Stone Institute Completes Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

In our NSI-channel, we publish the following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute has provided natural stone and fabrication services for another home through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. Natural Stone Institute members have been involved in over 30 projects since 2017.

Natural stone and fabrication services for USMC Corporal Josue Barron and his family were provided by Quality Marble & Granite and Inland Counter Tops.

Josue joined the Marine Corps in 2007, at age 17. He joined 0311 (infantry) and was a fire team leader with 3rd Battalion 5th Marines out of Camp Pendleton. His first deployment was the 31st MUE in 2009, which took him to Japan, Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, and Australia. His second deployment was in Afghanistan in 2010. On October 21, 2010, Josue was on a morning foot patrol. On the way back to the base, his engineer stepped on an IED, hitting him and Josue. Both left with amputations. Josue received the Purple Heart and combat action ribbon and was taken to the Naval Hospital in San Diego.

Throughout recovery, Josue’s wife and mother kept him going by believing in him and challenging him to be stronger. He was also humbled and motivated by the stories of other Marines, saying “My heroes are other disabled veterans who have tougher challenges than me but still have a smile on their faces, making it look easy.”

Josue’s new smart home will give him his independence back and eliminate the daily challenges caused by his disability. He will be able to play with his kids and be able to chase them in and out of the house in his wheelchair.

Companies interested in getting involved with future projects are encouraged to contact Pam Hammond at pam@naturalstoneinstitute.org. To learn more, and to see a list of all Natural Stone Institute members who have donated their time, products, and services to this cause, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/RISE.

(25.03.2021, USA: 03.25.2021)