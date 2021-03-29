A bathroom reflecting the landlord’s love of high-quality hotel suites

Interior designers Lewis Knox used natural stone and classic-style bathroomware with fixtures and fittings from Drummonds

British Drummonds specialist for bathroomware sent us the following press release:

One of the nine bathrooms belonging to this gorgeous Victorian manor house in North Wales, this master suite cleverly layers soft colours, textures, patterns and materials to create a romantic and tranquil bathroom space.

The bathroom was to undergo a radical transformation and the clients tasked interior designers, Lewis Knox, with creating a bathroom to reflect their love of high-quality hotel suites. Renowned for their classic-style bathroomware, Drummonds was the natural choice for the fixtures and fittings.

Spacious and flooded with natural light, the bathroom features both a freestanding bath and a beautiful shower enclosure. The impressive cast iron Usk bath in a polished finish adds a modern touch to the space, whilst the Dalby shower, set against a Carrara marble backdrop, achieves a serene, spa-like feel.

A polished nickel finish was chosen for all the bathroomware; not only does it bring a clean, crisp look to the space, but it also complements the marble used for the shower and vanity worktop.

The generous proportions of Drummonds’ fittings helps to balance out the room’s high ceilings and grand feel and chimes well with the property’s architectural features.

Drummonds

Lewis Knox Designs

(30.03.2021, USA: 03.30.2021)