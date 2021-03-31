Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone

At the 38th Cersaie, the world’s most important trade fair for ceramics and bathroom furnishings from September 27 to October 1, 2021, 70% of the presence stands are already booked, the organizer informs. A novelty is Cersaie Digital, which will be held online for 3 weeks – from September 20 to October 8. “The exhibitors of the fair in presence will also participate via Internet. A measure that is not intended to replace the fair in presence, but to strengthen it,“ the press release continues.

US Einova company has cell phone chargers made of white and black marble, lava, sandstone or travertine

R.O.C.K.S. is one of the meanwhile many companies which use granite pieces to cool down whiskey. They are available in sophisticated gift sets.

US President Joe Biden has revoked Donald Trump’s Order 13967, “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture.”

A review that underlines the urgent need to restore the 150-year-old Houses of Parliament in London: works “should go ahead as a matter of urgency“, Stone Specialist magazine informs and gives details of the building‘s history.

The new training course “Executive Master in Mining Engineering“ will start at the Polytechnic of Turin in May 2021. It has its focus on working in stone quarries, as Confindustria Marmomacchine, one of the supporters, reports on its webpage (Italian).

New webpage: Artistic Tile

Video of the month: Carpenters Workshop Gallery shows the online exhibition “Pause“, which does not want to be understood as a complete lockdown, but only as a temporary moment of “quietude as a comma“. Loïc Le Gaillard reviews some works in the gallery, such as the table lamp “Barometro 2.1,“ by Giaccomo Ravagli. The artist used black Portoro marble and brass (1, 2).

