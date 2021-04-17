New in our Stone Gallery: granite LENNON with the typical crystals of quartz, feldspar, and mica evocatively reflecting on the surface, from Levantina

Name: Lennon (Naturamia® Collection)

Stone Type: Granite

Color: A mix of whites, greys, and blues scored with dark veins. Available in a more white or more grey variation.

Quarry location: Espíro Santo, Brazil

Peculiarities of the stone: Lennon granite from the Naturamia® Collection, just like pop music, transmits a whole world of sensations in the spaces where it is installed. In its vintage version, the light is gently softened, and in a gloss finish, the surfaces project a kaleidoscopic, superb effect. The stone may have a bacteriostatic treatment or a stain-resistant treatment.

Use: exterior, interior, pavements, countertops, bathrooms, kitchens

Finishes: polished, vintage

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Levantina Group

https://www.levantina.com

Contact: Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España

Tel: +34 965 60 91 84

Mail