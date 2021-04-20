Bathroom design with Zebrino Gold, a marble with straight lines and colorful stripes

One of the peculiarities of this natural stone is also that it can be obtained in slabs of maximum length 310 cm x width 90 cm

Zebrino Gold marble from the Spanish company Mármoles Luis Sánchez looks like a curtain in front of the wall. The colored stripes in the material are nothing short of spectacular, especially the gold that gave it its name. The colors are due to mineral inclusions.

It is hard to believe that the wall covering in the photos is not composed of several slabs in height. But the marble can be obtained in blocks with a maximum height of 300 to 310 cm and width of 90 cm.

The vertical joints are not visible because of the structures.

And for those who prefer the landscape format, of course, the plates can be rotated.

Mármoles Luis Sánchez

