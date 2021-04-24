Studio Apostoli’s interior design for the Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti: based on a reinterpretation of traditional architecture and with local materials such as wood and stone

Studio Apostoli has sent us the following press release about the Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti where it had designed the interior architecture and the SPA areas. Natural stone was used in many places:

“Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti is part of the small group of five-star luxury hotels in Italy’s Trentino Alto-Adige and since its opening in August 2019, it has collected prestigious awards, from Hong Kong to the United States, as “World’s Best New Resort SPA” or “New Hotel of the Year”.

The large complex is located in Pinzolo, a few kilometers from Madonna di Campiglio, perfectly integrated into the landscape and based on a reinterpretation of traditional architecture and local materials, such as wood and stone, combined with essential lines that express the idea of a strong Italian style: clean and elegant, it is the result of the close collaboration between the client and Studio Apostoli.

And it is precisely the wellness theme that constitutes the conceptual matrix of Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti: in the 88 apartments and suites maximum integration has been sought between the bed area and the bathroom area, with freestanding tubs from which to enjoy the magnificent view of the landscape, and the equipment, in some cases, with private saunas, beauty areas and hydromassage areas.

The wellness can be enjoyed in the private spaces or in the large SPA, the real heart of the structure that is spread over several floors differentiated on a functional level. Natural oak parquet, light-colored leather upholstery and walls of natural granite stone, ivory or dark stone define the various areas of the wellness center, overlooking the surrounding landscape through large windows.

“We know that every architect thinks that the most important project is yet to come, but with Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti we have achieved something we are really proud of” says Alberto Apostoli, owner and founder of the homonymous studio, who continues: “Here, our holistic approach to the theme of wellness reaches its maximum expression.”

Studio Apostoli

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti

