Science news: Energy unleashed by submarine volcanoes, Red Sea no longer a baby ocean, deep earthquake mystery solved, ‘super-highways’ travelled by first Australians

Recent discoveries about our planet, its rocks, and other “stone” topics

(Photo above) The megaplumes unleashed by submarine volcanoes act in the same way as the atmospheric plumes seen from land-based volcanoes, spreading first upwards and then outwards, carrying volcanic ash with them. Their size can be immense and their energy high enough to power a whole continent

http://www.leeds.ac.uk/news/article/4803/energy_unleashed_by_submarine_volcanoes_could_power_a_continent



How can earthquakes with magnitudes up to 8.3 on the Richter scale occur under the extreme pressure in the earth’s mantle between 400 and 700 km below the surface? An engineering professor gives the answer and solves one of the biggest mysteries in geophysics

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022509621000685?via%3Dihub



International scientists have published a study that makes a good case for the Red Sea being quite mature and having an almost classical oceanic evolution: The geological structures are typical for a young but already fully developed ocean basin

https://www.geomar.de/en/news/article/das-rote-meer-kein-baby-ozean-mehr



Tens of thousands of years ago, large numbers of Indigenous Australians used ‘Superhighways’ to navigate the continent, a new research shows. It gives insights into how those people not only survived but thrived in harsh environments, and helps paint a picture of large, well-organized groups navigating tough terrain

https://news.flinders.edu.au/blog/2021/04/30/mapping-superhighways-travelled-by-first-australians/

(04.05.2021, USA: 05.04.2021)