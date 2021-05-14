“Marmomac Talks“ live digital event from 24-27 May 2021: to discuss the trend topics of the stone sector with expert lectures and in dialogue with the audience

Ticket prices have been reduced from € 49 to € 29 for the full 4 days

Veronafiere sent us the following press release giving details of the Marmomac Plus project:

Marmomac, the main international trade fair in the natural stone sector, is getting ready for the return of the physically attended edition scheduled 29 September – 02 October 2021 in Verona. Registrations are in full swing as well innovations and international initiatives including the scouting efforts set in motion by ICE-Italian Trade Agency to welcome incoming international buyers to Verona. The entire event will see updated content and a new format to respond to the need to resume doing business in person during a trade event while assuring at the same time the highest safety standards as envisaged in the Safe Business plan – itself constantly updated on the basis of government dispositions.

The in-person event hosted in the Veronafiere Exhibition Centre, however, is the tip of the iceberg within a more complex project which will see as the first appointment the Marmomac Talks Live digital event that – 24-27 May 2021 – will involve top names in the sector in discussions and comparisons about the present and future of the natural stone industry. During the four days, 11 trend topics of significant current interest will be discussed thanks to internationally renowned speakers and successful case histories.

Audiences will also be able to intervene with questions and comments. Taking part in the talks is on payment and after registration on the Marmomac Plus portal. On purchasing the ticket you will be sent 4 free codes – one for each day of the event – to visit the attended Marmomac show in Verona.

The topics covered range from sustainability in architecture to the use of natural stone in contemporary art or the world of design, the perception of natural stone as a noble material in luxury buildings, new applications thanks to state of the art technologies, promotion of natural stone on the North American market and communication strategies for the stone sector in China.

Discover the Marmomac Talks Live online meeting schedule through this link: https://www.marmomac.com/marmomac-talks/.

These talks are part of the wider Marmomac Plus project. This digital platform overcomes the time limits of a “physical” trade fair, is active 365 days a year, even with companies not signed up for the physically attended event but subscribed to the portal, with the aim of supporting sector professionals in a continuous path of updating and awareness through broad sharing of projects and information relating to possible uses of natural stone involving a network of Italian and international companies.

In times of rapid and high-impact changes in communication and exhibition formats, Marmomac moves ahead by exploiting increasingly advanced digital tools. Considered as the landmark trade fair in the international natural stone sector, Marmomac today adds something “extra“ and evolves towards a new formula which immediately turns the spotlight on companies signed up for the Marmomac Plus service, as well as engaging the audience interested in the event in a way by now essential to keep the community alive and encourage, as ever, business and training opportunities.

(15.05.2021, USA: 05.15.2021)