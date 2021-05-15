New in our Stone Finder: KÁRIUS, a marble from Brazil’s state of Ceará with an extremely thin, compact mass and an easy-to-reach-translucency

Name: Kárius

Stone Type: Calcite Marble

Color: Light beige, with some nuances of green, soft dark tones and chocolate

Texture: granoblastic

Quarry location: Cariús, Ceará, Brazil

Peculiarities of the stone: One of its main characteristics is to have an extremely thin, compact mass and to be translucent

Use: flooring, wall cladding, furniture, interior architecture. Very easy to clean, without special products.

Finishes: polished, light, aged

Frost resistant: no

Company: HEAD Mining (Head Mineração) is the exclusive producer of this material.

It is an affiliate of the Head Par Group with 25 years in the market. It runs several active quarries in Brazil’s state of Ceará and commercializes blocks and slabs of its own stones.

https://www.headparticipacoes.com/mineracao

Contact: Rua Zildênia 1166, sala 04, Eusébio, Ceará, Brazil, Tel: + 55. 85.99963.5607

Mail: Mr. Igor Alencar

Technical data:

Specific mass – 2.87 kg / m³;

Uniaxial compression – 102.8 MPa;

Flexural strength – 9.5 Mpa;

Porosity – 0.48%;

Water absorption – 0.16%