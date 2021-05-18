Online visit at Xiamen Stone Fair 2021: finally the feeling of a trade fair and business again

The live walking tours in English offer virtual stops at exhibitors’ booths

The 1st day of the fair in Xiamen (until this Friday, May 21, 2021) did well, even though we could only experience it online via the internet: good was the feeling of an international show that came up when we clicked through the photo gallery and even more when streaming: We had the feeling that there is indeed a time after Covid-19 and that business in the stone industry has started again.

Xiamen Stone Fair is the first hybrid trade show in the stone sector – it is held in real at the fairground plus in parts online.

A special feature was the live walking tours to the exhibitors’ stands where their representatives took over the microphone and presented their products and novelties. It gave a good impression of what the profile of the respective company is.

What’s more, the ensemble of talk, background noises and camera pans was more or less how you experience a real trade show yourself.

Jeremy, a young man from the exhibition team, acted as moderator during the live walking tours. He gave a few figures about the show in its 21st edition: 162,000 m² of exhibition space, 1100 exhibitors, including 70 international ones. For comparison, the last trade fair in 2019 had 180,000 m² and 2000 exhibitors from 57 countries.

In particular, 70 exhibitors from abroad must be considered a great success for the organizing team.

It will be exciting to see how the many special presentations such as the Xiamen Habitat Design & Life Festival, the Stone Infinite Product Design Show or the Launch Out @XSF will be brought online. They are successful venues for new ideas that can drive the industry forward and are extremely important to the added value a show offers visitors and exhibitors.

During the trade fair itself, they can hardly be reflected online – their setup is often completed only a few hours before the event starts. However, they can be brought online with photo galleries and thus extend the fair beyond the real event into the whole year.

Surprising was the observation that the event takes place during summer in southern China.

