In 2022, Xiamen Stone Fair will return to March and is scheduled from 16 – 19 of the month

The organizers of the Xiamen Stone Fair sent us the following post-show report of their 2021 event:

The 21st China Xiamen International Stone Fair was grandly held on May 18-21, 2021. After a 2-years break and preparation, Xiamen Stone Fair returned both onsite and online to revive the industry.

Covering a total exhibition area of 162,000 m2, Xiamen Stone Fair 2021 was planned as 8 exhibition areas in 20 exhibition halls: Domestic Stone Area, Machinery & Tools Area, International Area, Artificial Stone Area, Outdoor Area, Design Area, Media Area and Xiamen Bath & Kitchen Fair. Over 1,100 exhibiting companies from domestic and abroad participated in the fair.

The online platform Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair was launched in 2020 and got a lot of attention. In 2021, Xiamen Stone Fair conducted onsite-and-online mode for the first time. XSF Live Stream was launched to broadcast several programs including Live Walking Tour through the exhibition halls, recorded videos of forums as well as real-time uploading of on-site photos, enabling global visitors to enjoy Xiamen Stone Fair online.

Moreover, five Featured Events were concurrently held to create a buzz. The 11th Global Master Architects Forum, with the theme of “How will COVID-19 reinvent architecture and city?“ was held on May 18. Zhu Pei, Carlo Ratti, Xu Weiguo and Vicente Guallart were invited to respond to the historical event that human beings are experiencing.

Xiamen Habitat Design and Life Festival, co-organized by Xiamen Stone Fair and International Habitat Interior Design Association made its debut. 10 interior designers applied various stone materials in 10 human living spaces. Also, Steve Leung, Ricky Wong, Meng Ye and Pang Xi shared their design ideas at Development Forum of International Habitat Interior Design.

The 3rd Stone Infinite Product Design Show with the theme of “Stones in Daily Life” was structured in 6 sections: art, life, artifacts, constructions, salon and tea break to explore the infinite possibilities of stone. Xiaojie, LAU Siu-Hong Freeman and Shao Fan displayed stone artworks in the art section. Brands and studios presented stone products in 15 areas. 12 designers brought delicate construction models and 20 brands participated in artifacts section.

World Stone Congress continued its focusing on future trends and innovations in the global stone industry. World-class architects, famed designers, industry experts and media professionals gathered to reveal industry trends, deliver creative ideas and share knowledge.

Launch Out @XSF – New Product Releasing is a platform for all exhibitors to unveil the latest products and technology. There were 3 conferences held in 2021 edition including machinery & tools, quarry and new building materials. 24 exhibiting companies released their latest products.

Xiamen Stone Fair 2021 has come to a successful conclusion. It is a challenging year, but we are grateful for your support and trust all along, without which we cannot make it happen. Xiamen Stone Fair is and will be standing with the whole stone community no matter where you are and will continue the dedication to reviving the stone industry.

The 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair will be scheduled on March 16 – 19, 2022. Hope to have the reunion with you in early spring.

Xiamen Stone Fair

Photos: Fair

(25.05.2021, USA: 05.25.2021)